How the Kansas City Royals let a 3-0 lead become a walkoff defeat in Baltimore

The Kansas City Royals took a 3-0 lead against the Orioles on Monday thanks to third-inning home runs by Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

However, that lead would not last.

The Orioles scratched out three runs against Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha and later won 6-4 on a walk-off two-run homer by second baseman Jordan Westburg.

The Royals fell to 1-3 and will play game two of the three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Here’s the story of Monday’s game:

Michael Wacha’s KC Royals debut

Wacha, who made his Royals debut on Monday, seemed to relish the moment.

He pitched to two of Baltimore’s young stars, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, in the first inning. Both are looking to establish themselves in the big leagues.

Wacha forced Henderson to fly out to open the game. Later, the newcomer to KC’s rotation worked around a walk to Rutschman before settling into his outing.

Wacha allowed three runs and struck out five batters in five innings. The Royals gave him an early lead with which to work when Witt and Perez homered in the third inning.

The Orioles responded with three runs in the fourth. Rutschman hit a leadoff double and Anthony Santander an RBI single. It was his eighth RBI of the season.

Ryan Mountcastle delivered the big blow for Baltimore. He hit a two-run homer off Wacha that brought the crowd of 12,666 to its feet.

Still, the Royals were in a good spot. They had chased Orioles starter Dean Kremer from the game (he allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings).

But the Royals failed to score with the bases loaded in the eighth. Hunter Renfroe popped out and Nick Loftin struck out.

The Orioles responded with the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the frame when Mountcastle hit a sharp line drive to Witt at shortstop. Witt made the throw to first base, but Mountcastle beat the throw to the bag.

Henderson, who had collected a one-out single, scored on the play to give the Orioles the lead. The Royals responded with a tying run in their half of the ninth before Westburg homered to end the game.

Royals club two homers in 3rd inning

Witt continued his hot start to the 2024 season by hitting his second home run in consecutive days.

He drilled a 93.6 mph fastball over the center field wall in the third inning. The blast traveled 440 feet and registered a 110.8 mph exit velocity.

Two batters later, Perez extended the Royals’ lead. He turned around a 86.8 mph cutter that was left just off the plate.

858 feet of 3rd inning homers. pic.twitter.com/8k3jXGpUk7 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 1, 2024

The Royals have hit seven home runs in their last two games.

Five homers have come from the top of the order. This season, Witt and Perez are tied atop the Royals’ home run list. Maikel Garcia, who ended a great ninth-inning at-bat with a sacrifice fly Monday night, has also hit two home runs.

Adam Frazier returns to Baltimore

Frazier was greeted by a small media contingent ahead of Monday’s game.

Last season, Frazier became a key contributor for the Orioles. He hit .240 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs in 141 games. He also was a veteran presence for Henderson and Rutchsman, among others.

“The whole staff from high on down, the hitting side and everything, I really bonded with those guys,” Frazier said. “The preparation they were able to give us, day in and day out, the reports and stuff like that was top notch.”

The Royals hope Frazier can make a similar difference in Kansas City. This offseason, he signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2025 season.

Frazier is set to see playing time at multiple positions. He began the 2024 campaign at second base after Michael Massey was placed on the injured list with a low-back strain.

Frazier received a nice ovation on Monday. He finished 0-for-2 at the plate.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the Orioles on Tuesday. Alec Marsh will make his 2024 debut against Cole Irvin. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. Central from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.