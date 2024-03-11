Kansas City residents talk about the impact of Daylight Savings Time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians sprang forward on Sunday but many we talked to said that the one hour loss of sleep didn’t bother them.

Julie Allen was in Kansas City from St. Louis, she said that she barely noticed the difference.

“We have no agenda today, we don’t have to be anywhere at any specific time, so we’re not feeling it today. It doesn’t happen very often, so we are relishing it.”

KC-area high schools bring home 2024 state basketball championships

“I don’t personally mind the hours difference,” Mike Loman said. “And a beautiful day like today, it makes up for it.”

We asked Mike about the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would have the United States move to Daylight Savings Time permanently. He was familiar with the idea.

“I think someone has always been on the bandwagon to eliminate it and lock it up one way or another. Sunday and 50 or 60 degrees, you can’t complain. It makes up for the hours sleep that you lose.”

The Sunshine Protection Act has failed in the House of Representative twice. Lawmakers said that other more pressing bills required their time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.