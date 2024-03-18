Kansas City receives $75,000 grant to recognize Black history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City received a $75,000 Underrepresented Communities Grant through the National Park Service to continue its work to document historic places associated with African American heritage.

Kansas City is the first city in Missouri to receive an Underrepresented Communities Grant from the National Park Service.

The City’s Planning Department as the grant recipient will conduct the efforts to create a citywide African American historic context and identify three new sites to be listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

“The City Planning and Development Department is thrilled to receive this grant and recognizes that preserving African American history is essential to equitable development in Kansas City by highlighting Black voices while increasing opportunities for additional funding to preserve African American landmarks,” Jeffrey Williams, AICP Director said.

The City identified Fire Station No. 11, located at 2033 Vine Street, as one location to register with the National Park Service.

“As owners of the Old Fire Station No. 11, we are very thankful to the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Office of Long Range Planning and Preservation for including our building in the submission to the national Historic Preservation Fund,” Pat Jordan, President of the Gem Cultural and Educational Center said.

The Gem Cultural and Education Center owns the building, which was listed on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places in 2009. The fire station is the first and only fire station in Kansas City to be operated by African Americans.

“We are grateful for the shared value that the Firehouse has locally and nationally. The Firehouse is a representation of our deep history of segregation, oppression, resilience and continuous march toward freedom,” councilmember Melissa Robinson said.

The grant will also allow the city to conduct in-person and online community engagement opportunities to gather input on sites that are important to African American history and culture.

