Kansas City Public Library estimates loss of at least $3M with downtown stadium
Kansas City Public Library estimates loss of at least $3M with downtown stadium
Kansas City Public Library estimates loss of at least $3M with downtown stadium
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
Shares of social forum giant Reddit closed its first day of trading at $50.31, up nearly 48% from its IPO price of $34 per share. With $804.0 million in 2023 revenue, and still unprofitable (with net losses of more than $90 million last year), Reddit may appear to be trading on the high end of its revenue multiple compared to the nearest comparable social media companies like Snap. Reddit sold $203 million worth of contracts to AI companies for access to its data earlier this year.
The actor credits this 4-product thickening system with restoring her lovely locks.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
Reddit's listing on the New York Stock Exchange doesn't signal a big comeback for IPOs.
The princess's absence from public events isn't “unexplained,” but that hasn't stopped the situation from exploding into a whirlwind of theories and rumors.
2025 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck now has fuel economy numbers, and the Hurricane inline-six delivers better numbers than the V8 it replaces.
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
Globally, a third of the food produced is lost or wasted, and in Kenya, that figure stands between 20% and 40%. For Kenya, unlike the developed world, food loss, not waste, is the greater problem, with small-scale farmers, who account for 75% of the total agricultural output in the country, facing a myriad of challenges, including inadequate market linkages and a failure to meet the cosmetic specifications for their produce. For a transition, several startups are emerging looking to bridge the market gap for farmers.
How will the remaining resistance to Biden and Trump shape the general election? And is a MAGA Senate nominee the GOP's best bet in Ohio?
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, had been drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink when he was kicked out for violating the bar’s “conduct standards."
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. Today we have a grip of startup stories, and a venture capital item that isn't as bad of news as it seems at first blush.
Hundreds of climate-related startups have been founded in recent years, but for Casper co-founder Philip Krim, that's not nearly enough. "We need a lot more zero-to-one founders in this ecosystem," he told TechCrunch. After taking the mattress company public in 2020 and then selling it to private equity in 2021, he turned his attention to incubating new businesses, including Haven, which helps people install home batteries.
Steam has introduced Steam Families, a game-sharing and monitoring feature for parents and children.
About 7 years ago, early insurtech companies promised to disrupt the insurance industry with new tech, but today, most of those companies have either been acquired or are floundering in the public markets. Now, an adjacent -- and new -- category has emerged and attracted investor attention: embedded health. While embedded insurance bundles insurance solutions with existing services, embedded health integrates health functionalities, like fitness and wellness, into a single platform run by service providers, especially insurers.