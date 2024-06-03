Kansas City police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old boy

Police in Kansas City are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy.

Talla Diop was last seen Friday in the 1000 block of E. 26th Street.

Talla Diop was last seen around noon on Friday near the 1000 block of E. 26th Street wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and pink Croc sandals, according to a news release.

He is5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Diop has health issues and needs to take daily medications, according to Sgt. Philip DiMartino. His family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information should call the Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.