Kansas City police seek help from public on investigation into Sunday shooting

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help in providing information about a shooting that happened Sunday night.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. at 6600 block of Monroe Avenue. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the case but have asked anyone who may have found something, heard anything, or know someone with information, to contact the TIPS Hotline or the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.