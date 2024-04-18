Kansas City police seek help in finding missing woman with medical conditions

Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman.

Police said Belinda Dorsey was last seen walking near 23rd and Holmes streets just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A news release from police said Dorsey suffers from dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.

Her family is concerned about her health and well being and believe she is without medication.

Dorsey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds and wears a brown wig. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, burgundy coat, dark blue jeans and black and pink crocks. Police said she was using a black and burgundy walker.

Anyone with information about Dorsey should call 911 or the missing persons unit directly at 816-234-5043.