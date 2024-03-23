Kansas City police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police need the public’s help finding a missing woman who was last seen on March 18.

Elizabeth Xing is an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes. The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

She was last seen in the area of Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. She suffers from medical conditions that require immediate attention.

If located, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.