Kansas City police search for missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Sunday.

Levi Gorman was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 80th Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said he was on foot and headed northbound.

The 12-year-old is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees Levi is asked to call 911 immediately.

