Child found safe, suspect not in custody following Amber Alert in Kansas City Sunday

Update: Police said Amira Bills was found and is safe. The investigation continues and the suspect, Aerian Bills, is not in custody.

Kansas City police issued an Amber Alert early Sunday for a 4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by her father.

Aerian Bills, 33, allegedly assaulted the child’s mother inside a white Chevy Malibu around 9 p.m. Saturday and fled with their daughter, Amira Bills, in the vehicle.

The car, which has Missouri tags 077RUE, was last seen traveling westbound near Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street. Bills allegedly threatened to kill himself and the child if police became involved.

Police said Sunday morning that the vehicle had been located, but Amira is still missing and considered in danger.

Bills is 6 feet tall, weighs around 260 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amira was last seen wearing a pink unicorn shirt, pink jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with two ponytails.

Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts should call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.