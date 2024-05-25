Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near I-70, Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police detectives are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead.

Just before 6:30 p.m. KCPD police officers were on patrol in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard when they heard the sound of gunshots.

KC mayor, police discuss homicide trends, safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Officers immediately moved into the area where they were directed to a car wash just south of Interstate 70 on Van Brunt.

Officers located a vehicle with a man inside who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Early investigation into the incident indicates the shooting happened in the area of the exit ramp from eastbound I-70 down onto Van Brunt Boulevard.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.