Kansas City police and family search for 23-year-old woman missing since Monday

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old thought to be endangered.

Alyssa McMurry was last seen in the 4100 block of Tracy Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday. Her family is concerned for her safety and well being, according to a news release.

A recent photo of Alyssa McMurry.

McMurry is 5’7” and around 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jumpsuit and driving a silver 2012 Buick Sedan with the license plate VD3W1N, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City missing persons unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.