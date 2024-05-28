Kansas City police cracking down on illegal street racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the weekend, KCPD continued its efforts to counter illegal street racing involving ATVs and motorcycle groups.

KCPD officials said it was part of a coordinated effort led by KCPD’s Traffic Division to target dangerous driving, side shows and street racing.

The police department regularly hears from residents about these illegal activities disrupting roadways around the city.

“I saw 30 to 40 headlights looking at me, and you normally don’t see that, especially at night. It’s usually pretty quiet, so I’m like, I don’t know what’s going on here, but then I heard the tires spinning,” Rachel Christia Robinson, who lives in the Kansas City metro, said. “You could smell the burning in the air. I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know if I should go home or turn around and go another way.’ They were racing up and down the street. It was very scary.”

Over the weekend, KCPD towed nine cars, arrested multiple people and cited dozens of violations for racing, spectating and hazardous moving.

Officers focused on Downtown Kansas City and entertainment districts.

As you drive down Grand Boulevard in Downtown, it’s hard to miss the signs of street racing and sideshows.

“I can see all the circles right here. It looks just like the intersection by my house,” Robinson explained. “You get up in the morning, and you see all the tire marks. At night, you’re trying to go to sleep, but you can hear screeching sounds, and in my mind, I associate it with somebody potentially getting hurt.”

Over 20 officers were involved in the enforcement effort during the holiday weekend.

Zaven Nalbandian is visiting Kansas City and wasn’t surprised to hear about the street racing issues in KC.

He said they face the same challenges back home in St. Louis.

“I know there are kids who are trying to get a thrill. They think it’s fun, but it just brings the whole community down,” Nalbandian said. “You talk about how it’s a danger, it scares people; it keeps them away from areas where we want them to go and spend their money, and we want tourists to come and the residents who want to make the downtown area vibrant, and you can’t have that when you have that type of activity that scares people.”

A KCPD spokesperson said the holiday weekend enforcement was the second of its kind.

In April, a similar effort resulted in nearly 30 traffic citations.

KCPD officials said there would be additional enforcement efforts focused on dangerous driving, side shows, and street racing in the future.

