Kansas City police cancel alert after missing teen found Tuesday morning

Update: Jonathan Thessen was found and is safe, police said Tuesday morning.

Police asked the public for assistance locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Monday evening in Kansas City.

Jonathan Thessen was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 91st Street. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray and green shoes.

Jonathan is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who locates Johnathan or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.