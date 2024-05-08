Kansas City Municipal Court reopens Wednesday, but restrictions remain on some services

Kansas City’s Municipal Court reopened Wednesday, but it will not be able to accept payments or post bonds.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Kansas City temporarily shut off some access to the network and some systems while we continue to investigate and ensure there are no issues,” Kansas City press secretary Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. “Users may experience intermittent outages and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Honeycutt said as of May 6 and until the website functions fully, a grace period is in place for anyone having difficulty making payments through the city’s systems.

The issue was spotted Saturday morning, but city officials haven’t disclosed details about what caused the shutdown.

Hearings and trials will be continued to later dates, but the court will still hold arraignments for those arrested over the weekend and will have bond review hearings for others in custody. The court’s email service is also down.

Benita Jones, the municipal court public information officer, previously said the court will do everything it can, “to make sure that those people’s needs are addressed...(even) if we have to buy paper and then load that information into the system, or get it to the proper authorities the old fashioned way, just like the smaller courts do.”

Honeycutt said while most city departments continue to operate as usual, the release said KC Water’s payment services are still unavailable. Residents must pay with cash or check at 4800 E 63rd Street until the website is back up.

Jones warned that cases filed before Nov. 6, 2023 will not be able to make payments through the Missouri Casenet system. Bonds can be posted at designated police stations.