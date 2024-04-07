Kansas City Mayor Lucas on what’s next for Royals, Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will meet with Missouri Governor Mike Parson this week as work continues on efforts to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County, and in Kansas City, Missouri, after voters rejected a sales tax that would have helped fund a new downtown ballpark and renovations at Arrowhead Stadium.

The mayor is confident Missouri will provide funding, though he’s expecting it will be focused on the Chiefs because that is the only NFL team in the state.

The mayor’s revelation of the meeting is one of the many topics discussed on the sales tax campaign’s failure, and what comes next.

Will the teams now go it alone? Is Kansas a legitimate threat? Mayor Lucas gives us his views as our guest this week on “4 The People.”

