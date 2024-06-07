Kansas City man arrested following lengthy police chase that began in Belton, ended in KC

A Kansas City man was arrested following a lengthy police chase that began in Belton and ended in Kansas City early Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase ended near East 107th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City. 38-year-old Antonio Whitley, of Kansas City, was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported by deputies or the suspect, said Ronnie Lozano, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit began when a deputy saw a driver committing a traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 58 and South Mullen Road in Belton, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away, the sheriff’s office said. The chase ended roughly nine miles away in Kansas City.

Whitley is being charged with resisting arrest, a felony, and is being held at the Cass County Jail on $15,000 bond, according to law enforcement.