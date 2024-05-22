Kansas City gets a break from storms. Will they return for Memorial Day weekend?

A change in weather is expected in the Kansas City area as mild and drier conditions will prevail across the region, but storms threaten to return for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A few light sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning, but clearing skies will lead to nice weather with temperatures in the mid-70s, which is typical for this time of year in Kansas City. The weather service said any rain that falls should only be a few hundredths of an inch.

The weather on Thursday will begin sunny and dry, allowing temperatures to rebound into the low 80s. There’s a chance that some isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon.

The better chances for thunderstorms will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front pushes through the metro area, according to the weather service.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front passes. The primary concern will be wind gusts near 60 mph. The weather service said the main uncertainty in the forecast is whether a line of storms will hold up as they cross from eastern Kansas into western Missouri.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed Kansas City at marginal risk for severe weather. Areas west of the metro are at a higher risk.

Stormy weather Memorial Day weekend

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Friday afternoon as the cold front passes. Once the storms clear, the skies will gradually become sunny, and temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees.

The active weather pattern continues into the Memorial Day weekend, but there will be breaks in the rain.

Saturday’s weather will be mostly sunny, with temperatures near 80. Showers and thunderstorms may return overnight, and the chance of precipitation is 60%.

The weather service said Sunday appears to be a “favorable day for heavier precipitation.” Storms are expected to continue in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%, dropping to 30% overnight.

The weather will be mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, and the chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunny skies are also expected on Tuesday.