Kansas City firefighters rescue second man stranded in tree this week

A tree trimmer was rescued from a tree in Raytown by Kansas City firefighters on Friday, the second man to be stuck in a tree in the Kansas City metro this week.

In a yard in the 9800 block of 81st Terrace, the man had been using boot spikes and a rope system to climb the tree, Officer Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department said on Friday afternoon. After losing control of the rope and dropping it, the man waited in a fork in the tree about 65 feet up in the air for fire personnel to arrive.

“He had all the appropriate equipment,” Hopkins said. “He just had a little snafu while he was up there and got caught.”

KCFD delivered a new rope and harness to the man using a drone around 10:15 a.m. He was able to secure himself to the harness with instructions from the rescue captain, and climbed down with no injuries.

The man appeared to have professional experience trimming trees, Hopkins said. However, KCFD is unsure whether he worked for a lawn care company or whether he is self-employed.

“In this instance, it worked in KCFD’s favor that the individual was familiar with rope systems and harnesses because of his profession,” Hopkins said.

Kansas City firefighters also pulled a man from a tree on Tuesday, where he was found dangling from one leg. The man was stuck for about 40 minutes and has been hospitalized for injuries to his leg and foot, and for the effects of blood rushing to his head, according to Hopkins.

It is unclear whether the man, who was wearing a harness, was doing cosmetic work on the tree or trying to address storm damage, Hopkins said.

“His biggest issue is he hung upside down for 40 minutes, which isn’t good for you,” Hopkins said.

Missouri residents don’t need a special certification to cut their own trees. However, the Kansas Arborists Association offers a training program for aspiring tree trimmers.

Whether professionals or do-it-yourself tree surgeons, Hopkins advises Kansas City residents to work in pairs when trimming trees.

“Be cautious and have a partner with you,” Hopkins said. “Just be vigilant, make sure you’ve got the appropriate safety equipment.”