Kansas City firefighters rescue man suspended upside down in tree, dangling by foot

A man was rescued by Kansas City firefighters Tuesday after he was found hanging upside down by his foot in a tree.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the report in the 5900 block of Indiana at approximately around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, the crew found the individual suspended upside down from his foot, entangled in the tree.

The man had been using a harness to ascend and trim the trees , said Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department. However, it’s unclear whether the man was trimming the trees for general tree maintenance or addressing storm damage.

The individual was stuck in the tree for about 40 minutes and was 15 feet in the air before someone found him and called 911.

Using ladders and ropes, firefighters successfully rescued the man and safely lowered him to the ground. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

Hopkins said the individual sustained injuries to his leg and foot, and experienced a rush of blood to his head due to his upside down position.

His current condition hasn’t been released.