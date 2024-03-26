Kansas City family wants justice after suspect who killed daughter put on probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly three years after her daughter was killed by her ex-boyfriend, one Kansas City metro mother says the arc of justice still hasn’t bent her way.

“I remember watching the news and seeing that someone was murdered at that gas station, and I thought, oh god, this is horrible, and a few hours later, the police were knocking on my door to tell me that was my child,” Erin Cobbins, whose daughter was killed, said.

The man who pleaded guilty to this crime has served less than nine months behind bars for it. That soon could change, although the victim’s family says they have little hope left after years of taunting and threats from the killer.

This all happened on a spring, May night. Kailey Love had got in a dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

That dispute would soon turn deadly when she confronted him and he shot her twice. One of those bullets pierced her lung and her heart, killing the 19-year-old.

“My child didn’t get a second chance or a do over. He stole from her, he abused her for at least a year before he killed her and she didn’t get a do over, that was it. He took her life with no regard for her child,” Cobbins said.

Malyck Weaver called police and told them that he shot her. Weaver wouldn’t be charged for another six months.

Eventually he faced four felony counts, including second-degree murder, but the road ahead for Cobbins had only just begun.

The Jackson county prosecutor’s office would offer weaver a plea deal of one count of involuntary manslaughter. He took it.

Weaver, who was caught on video killing Love, only served 251 days behind bars, or eight months and one week before he was released on probation.

That’s when the prosecutor’s office encouraged Love’s family to get an order of protection.

“We didn’t agree with the decision that they made to accept the plea deal and they did it anyways,” Cobbins said.

In a statement to FOX4, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office said: “The plea was accepted earlier because we wanted to ensure a conviction in this case.”

Since his time out on probation, Weaver had a run-in with the law, racking up a felony drug charge in Johnson County less than 90 days after he was released on probation.

He was released on bond in that case.

Prosecutors on the Missouri side have been attempting to revoke his probation since December of 2022, and for a while, they had not been successful.

Over the course of that time, Cobbins says he has harassed her and her family.

“If what happened to my child is any indication of what other families have faced with the justice system, there’s no hope who would come forward. If the murderers are able to taunt and harass the family, who would come forward,” Cobbins said.

Just over a month ago, Weaver was finally taken into custody. The hearing for his revocation of his probation is April 4.

While Cobbins is hopeful, and the prosecutor’s office plans to have him sent to jail to serve his 10 year sentence, this family has lost trust in the system. All they say they can do is pray.

Weaver failed to appear in court multiple times and currently has a warrant out for his arrest in Johnson county.

