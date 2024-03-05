Kansas City family sending loved one’s ashes to space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City family makes their loved one’s last wish come true, and it’s out of this world.

The family is sending their loved one’s ashes to space. They said it was always his dream, even before he passed, and he’ll come back a shooting star.

Tami Shirey’s son died on Dec. 31, 2022.

Steven Gaston Jr.’s death was sudden and unexpected.

“I miss him,” mom Shirey said. “I miss him so much.”

Family still feels the pain, especially Gaston’s kids, Steven Gaston III, 16, and Hailey Gaston, 15.

“Still pretty broken,” Hailey Gaston said.

But they said this day is joyful, their dad’s dying wish is being fulfilled, his ashes are going to space.

Hailey is also grateful she kept some ashes close to home, in a cross necklace.

“That was like the biggest dream he had, because he’s like really obsessed with space,” Hailey said. “He even bought me and my brother tickets to have our names on mars.”

Dan Peabody with Beyond Burials is holding Gaston’s ashes. They’ll go in the Optimus Satellite he’s standing next to and orbit Earth.

“It’s his last wish. It’s the wish that he always wanted,” Shirey said. “I can see a smile on his face right now. I can see him saying, You did it momma, you did it.”

Shirey said her son was a “Star Trek” fanatic, and he even had a ticket to Mars dated for 2026.

As family said the 39-year-old’s time on earth was cut short, Gaston’s trip to space came early.

Gaston’s father was in Santa Barbara, California for the liftoff. The rest of the family watched from Kansas City on the SpaceX feed.

There’s a GPS on the satellite so the family can keep an eye on their dad’s memorial.

Shirely said in a couple years Gaston will come back as a shooting star.

In the meantime, his kids have a reminder.

“Make sure to value your time with your loved ones because you don’t know when they’ll be gone,” Shirely said.

If you’re wondering how much a shooting star memorial costs, Beyond Burial said it’s about $2,500.

