Kansas City city manager Brian Platt withdraws from Austin top job consideration

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt attended a press conference at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Kansas City. The press conference was held to mark the one-year anniversary of the single terminal's opening at the airport.

Five days after Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announced three finalists for Austin's next city manager, one has already dropped out of the running.

Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, withdrew from the running of the position Sunday afternoon, according a statement from Platt provided by Kansas City Press Secretary Sherae Honeycutt.

Platt was one of three finalists for the top-level executive position in Austin. The remaining two candidates are the city manager of Dallas, T.C. Broadnax and Sara Hensley, the city manager of Denton.

After some Kansas City news outlets reported Platt planned to withdraw from the running, Watson in a post to the City Council message board on Friday said, "We have been in contact with Mr. Platt through our search firm. He has not withdrawn from consideration for the Austin job."

Platt's formal withdraw came over the weekend.

Platt was hired by Kansas City less than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and has worked in executive level city management since 2018, holding the position of city manager in Jersey City, NJ, before moving to Missouri.

Platt did not return the American-Statesman's request for comment for an interview on his candidacy last week or about questions related to his application status on Friday.

Watson said last Tuesday candidates will participate in city meetings on March 25 and will have a public town hall later that evening. The next day, the mayor and City Council will interview the candidates in executive session. The plan is to have a candidate selected by early April.

