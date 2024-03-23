Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have found trade partner for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

Less than three weeks after allowing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to seek a trade, the Chiefs reportedly have a deal in place.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sneed was being traded to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the Chiefs would receive a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the teams would swap seventh-round picks in this year’s draft.

The Chiefs on March 4 placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed, which allowed him to seek a trade. Speculation over the past week had focused on the Titans and Colts as being potential trade partners for Sneed.

In addition to working out trade details with the Chiefs, the Titans had to finalize a new contract with Sneed. That apparently has been done, although terms of the contract are not yet known.

Sneed was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he helped the Chiefs win a pair of Super Bowl championships.