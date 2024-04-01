Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice releases statement on Dallas racing crash via attorney

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is cooperating with Dallas police who are investigating a Saturday racing crash on North Central Expressway that injured four people, according to a statement from his attorney.

Royce West, a state senator and an attorney in Dallas, is representing Rice, according to the statement obtained by ESPN.

“Rashee is cooperating with authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” West wrote in the statement.

West’s law office did not respond to a Star-Telegram request for information.

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported Sunday that police were searching for Rice in connection with the crash. One of the vehicles involved was registered to or leased by Rice. It’s unclear if Rice was driving or if he was in the vehicle.

The crash happened on North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:25 p.m., according to police. Two vehicles, a Corvette and a Lamborghini, were racing down the highway when one lost control in the left shoulder and hit the median wall. It went into other lanes and struck multiple vehicles.

Police said four people were injured, with two going to the hospital.

After the crash, everyone in the two racing vehicles got out in the middle of the highway and fled, according to Dallas police. Dash camera video obtained by WFAA showed the crash happening.

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, starred at Richland High School and played at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.