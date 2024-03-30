Kansas Chocolate Festival venue changes to West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People looking forward to this year’s Kansas Chocolate Festival are being notified of a change in scenery for the popular event.

Organizers for the Kansas Chocolate Festival announced on social media that due to an overwhelming response from potential attendees and vendors, the event is now being moved to Topeka’s West Ridge Mall. The event was previously set to take place at the Topeka Vendor’s Market near the downtown area.

The new location has also resulted in a new date and time for the event. The Kansas Chocolate Festival is now set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the upper floor of West Ridge Mall in the former Burlington space.

“We are thrilled to announce the new date and location for the Kansas Chocolate Festival,” said Chelsea Stringfellow, chief events officer for Tasty Festivals LLC. “This change allows us to create a more immersive and enjoyable experience for all chocolate enthusiasts and we can’t wait to share our love for chocolate with our community.”

The Kansas Chocolate Festival has been absent from Topeka since 2020 after a five-year run. It was brought to a halt by the arrival of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event has so far garnered nearly 12,000 responses from people wishing to attend the event on Facebook.

Admission will be $10 per person with those 13-years-old and younger being able to get in for free. To learn more about the festival and find more information on what to expect, check out this link to Facebook.

