Kansas child welfare summit lacked representation but lifted by foster alumni and parents

Tara Wallace

Grey Endres

There’s a knock at the door for change, but is Kansas child welfare ready to answer it?

We had the pleasure of attending the Kansas Child Welfare Summit last month. The tagline for the summit was “working together to create lasting improvement in child welfare.”

Sadly, this summit kicked off on the second anniversary of the death of Anika “ACE” Scott, who died in state custody after 1,754 days and 113 placements.

It was clear that much work went into designing and developing the summit. Despite this work, the summit missed the mark on several fronts.

As the chair asked summit planners to stand, a Division of the Child Advocate representative was notably absent. Later, a panel focused on "Effective Collaboration Between Child Welfare Partners" lacked a noticeable representation of Black and Brown professionals.

These details are important because the Division of the Child Advocate represents the most neutral intersection of the issues plaguing the child welfare system and the policies and laws governing it. The DCA’s 2023 Annual Report details the primary issues experienced by families and stakeholders alike.

The data is not surprising for anyone familiar with child welfare in Kansas. Additionally, the likelihood that Black or Brown children are identified as a CINC (child in need of care) following contact with the Kansas child welfare system is 79%. Therefore, including experts resembling these populations to provide insight into the continued disparities and biases plaguing the system is a reasonable expectation.

The stars of the summit were the parents and former foster alumni who shared their lived experiences of the Kansas child welfare system. Parents shared deeply moving testimonies about the difficulties they faced navigating the system and the unnecessary barriers created by poor communication and unfulfilled promises.

The youth panel was equally powerful.

They challenged the audience to “stay with a stranger for six months, then let me know how that feels to you.” And stated, “Intentional representation, diversity, equity, and inclusion is critical” in child welfare. Urging that we “need to stop being afraid of innovating.”

It is too convenient to try to throw DCF under the bus, but they are not the enemy.

The enemies are the norms that hold child welfare failures in place. Those include systemic racism, unconscious biases and adultcentrism. They are unchallenged, deeply held beliefs that create blind spots.

The Kansas child welfare system has again failed over 50% of the Child and Family Services Review (CFSR) standards, including engagement, stability, and timeliness of permanency. Can you imagine visiting your favorite restaurant and finding it open despite failing 50% of food handling guidelines?

Would you demand change? Or would you continue as usual?

The Kansas child welfare system has chosen the latter. Children and families are suffering the consequences.

The call for change is no longer nameless or faceless. We are responsible for changing the narrative for thousands of children and families.

Kansas child welfare, please answer the door.

Tara Wallace is a clinical social worker with 10 years of experience, CEO of Lighthouse Therapeutic Community Outreach Foundation and member of the Strengthen Families, Rebuild Hope Coalition, through which she co-authors this piece.

Grey Endres has 30 years of social work experience, directs the MSW program at Missouri Western State University, chief clinical officer at Newhouse KC and member of SFRH.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas child welfare summit was lifted by foster alumni and parents