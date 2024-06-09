Kansas cap on disability service waitlist may provide path to solve decade-long wait times

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability reported 5,347 people were on a waitlist for a comprehensive intellectual and developmental disability services, a Medicaid program that provides services for people with an intellectual disability that significantly inhibits a person’s ability to live independently.

The waitlist has been growing for 20 years, and people sometimes report waiting up to a decade between applying for services and getting a waiver — which covers things like adult day care, residential supports and specialized in-home services.

The state pays for a specific number of people to be treated under the program, which had about 9,000 active participants while the waitlist exceeded 5,300. The physical disability waiver is less severe, but also has a long backlog with 2,452 people waiting for services and 6,005 active participants.

The number of people waiting for services under an Intellectual and Developmental Disability waiver has grown for decades.

In Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget she proposed adding 250 slots to the current I/DD and PD waiver caseload. The Legislature, especially House Minority Leader Dan Hawkins, have emphasized the issue and doubled the number of slots for each waiver to 500.

Kelly vetoed the $45.8 million expense to add 500 slots, reducing it to her proposed 250-slot increase, which the Legislature override in Senate Bill 28, the state’s budget bill.

“The lists are now at an all-time high under Governor Kelly’s administration. By overriding the Governor’s veto we are ensuring these lists cannot get to these horrific levels again. As we’ve said before, there is more work to do in eliminating the IDD wait lists and we remain laser-focused on doing that until these vulnerable individuals are able to receive the services they need and deserve.” Hawkins said after the override.

But the major impact might not be the additional funding the Legislature put into the program after failing to keep up with demand for decades, but a proviso on the funding capping the I/DD Waitlist to 4,800 people.

Capping the waitlist considered advancement in Kansas

Some disability rights activists point to the cap as a major advancement in the state finally tackling the waitlist for the I/DD and PD waiver.

“Last year alone, 561 people signed up for the IDD waiver," said Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center. "Which means if that trend continued this year, which is very likely, if you had 500 slots, if 561 people sign up, guess what? The waiting list grows by 61 people.”

If the number exceeds 4,800, like it does now, KDADS will return to the Legislature and ask for the promised additional funding. A KDADS spokesperson said that request is likely to come in January when the Legislature reconvenes for its regular session.

KDADS estimated it will need about $26.5 million to maintain the cap.

But the hard ceiling is encouraging to such advocates as Nichols, who views it as a potential step in reducing the waitlist long-term.

“The Legislature in the future could tweak that ceiling, right. They could say we want it to be 4,500 next year, and we want it to be 4,000. And it can have a real effect,” Nichols said. “And before you know it, you have a path to actually eliminate the thing.”

But the path isn’t guaranteed, with the Legislature ultimately holding the power of the purse strings. Though legislative leaders have said the waitlist is a priority, they haven’t promised to walk the list down over time with additional provisos.

Setting a cap in Kansas has potential challenges

If the Legislature were to today provide funding for the waitlist to serve the entire population on the waitlist, it wouldn’t be an overnight fix for the waitlist. KDADS asked for 500 additional slots to the waitlist based on the current capacity of the people who provide services covered by an I/DD and PD waiver.

“Then you would have a situation where people are anticipating services, but the provider capacity wouldn't be there to serve them and they have to wait for an appointment and have to wait for services and we certainly don't want a situation like that either,” a KDADS spokesperson said.

Cottonwood in Lawrence and similar organizations that help people with intellectual and physical disabilities struggle to attract workers for the wages they can pay. Kansas has increased rates over the past couple years, but the average worker is still making around $15 an hour.

Building up a workforce to support the additional waivers has been the stated goal of Kelly’s administration over the years. Last year, she approved $51 million worth of bonuses for workers that provide services covered by the waiver. Jobs in the field have typically been low paying and have high rates of turnover.

Even after three years of pay increases, workers in the field still average about $15 an hour.

KDADS has grant funding to build provider capacity, used American Rescue Plan Act funds for recruitment and retention bonuses for workers and is awaiting approval for some waiver amendment that could strengthen the workforce.

The University of Kansas is conducting a study to gauge the needs of people waiting for services, and the provider capacity both in number and geographically around the state.

No silver bullet to problem that built up over many years

The I/DD Waiver is called a comprehensive waiver, meaning it covers a wide range of different options from people with relatively few supports needs to people who require high levels of care. The state is creating a more limited waiver called a community support waiver that targets people with fewer supports needed.

The CS waiver focuses on nonresidential supports and is targeted at programs that help people find and maintain jobs. The program isn’t going to be available until at least 2026. A problem decades in the making is likely to take years to fix, however.

With CS waivers and a legislative focus on whittling down the list, activists see a path for the first time in years.

“That gives you a pipeline to where between that, buying down slots and in like setting the caps," Nichols said, "you actually have a way to actually eliminate the waiting list over the next couple of years.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas capped intellectual disability service waitlist at 4,800