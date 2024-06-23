Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approves tuition rate increases for five universities

Most state universities in Kansas are getting a raise in tuition rates this coming academic year.

The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved the 2025-26 tuition rate requests of all the regent schools Thursday.

"I feel like we've done a good job of being financial stewards," regents chair Jon Rolph said.

The only institution not increasing tuition rates this coming year is Emporia State University.

How much are Kansas university tuition rates growing?

During KBOR's May meeting, regents heard tuition rate requests from six Kansas institutions. All six requested tuition increases.

The University of Kansas proposed a 3.5% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase. Over the last five years, tuition rates have risen 10% at KU, according to meeting documents.

Kansas State University requested a 2.8% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase. Over the last five years their rates have risen 7.5%.

Wichita State University asked for a 3.9% tuition increase, after last year's 5.9% increase. In the last five year tuition rates grew 16.7%, making it the university with the highest growth rate in tuition.

Emporia State University originally proposed a 4% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase. However, ESU came back with a request not to increase tuition rates. Over the last five years, their rates have grown 4.4%.

Pittsburg State University proposed a 3.5% tuition increase, after last year's 5% increase. Since 2020, tuition rates grew 14.5%.

Fort Hays State University requested a 6% tuition increase, after last year's 7% increase. In the last five years, it's tuition rates went up 12.4%.

The tuition proposals were approved at the June KBOR meeting.

What did the regents have to say?

Regent member Blake Benson said he wanted to commend the universities for keeping inflation rates on tuition down over the last five years.

"I really commend the institutions for doing that," Benson said. "They have done it not only in the face of rising costs, they've done it in the face of increased cyber security concerns, which will continue to be an issue. They've done it with a historically tight labor market, which is something we continue to hear."

Regent Wint Winter said this is a difficult decision the board has to make because of all the driving factors like inflation and post-COVID impacts.

"This is one of the most important and powerful decisions that this board has to make," Winter said.

Rolph said the board has been working hard looking over the numbers and financials so they can make this decision.

"We've had our committee work this hard," Rolph said. "I appreciate all the hard work you guys have done looking over different scenarios and double checking."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KBOR approves tuition rate increases for five Kansas universities