Kansas bill on homelessness fails after special committee studied the issue before session

Kansas lawmakers took no action on homelessness during the legislative session, with the one piece of legislation that would fund homeless shelters across the state dying in committee without receiving a vote.

A special committee on homelessness met in late 2023 to inform lawmakers about the topic for the upcoming session. The committee didn’t make any formal recommendations but did report their observations on the issue in its report to the 2024 Legislature.

A woman experiencing homelessness holds a sign asking for help to pay for a motel room while a stranger offers her a prayer off S.W. Wanamaker Road. The Kansas Legislature considered creating a $40 million grant for homeless shelters across the state, but the bills stalled in committee and never received a vote.

Its 14 observations included the prevalence of mental health issues and drug addiction in homeless communities, safety issues for those in and around homeless encampments and the ways police can intervene on homeless issues.

It also found several ways the state can get involved, like funding addiction treatment, partnering with local agencies and cutting red tape and taxes for nonprofits and faith-based organizations working on homelessness.

Senate Bill 542 would have created a grant program with a $40 million budget to create or improve homeless shelters across the state. The Senate Committee on Ways and Means recommended the bill be passed on March 25, but the House version never got the same green light.

If approved, it would have allowed local nonprofits and local governments to apply for grants if they matched the money provided by the state and met certain requirements on data collection, services offered and policing.

Andrew Brown, deputy secretary for programs of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services said the bill could have had a big impact on Kansas’s homeless population.

“From the conversations I’ve had with prospective bidders, communities that are considering applying for the funds, I feel like the $40 million, with the one-for-one match which would be $80 million, I think would be sufficient to address the chronically homeless population that we’re looking to target with our funds,” said Andrew Brown, deputy secretary for programs of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated that more than 2,600 people in Kansas experienced homelessness on a given night in 2023, a 10% increase from the year before.

In Shawnee County a little more than 400 people experienced homelessness on a given night last year. This year’s estimates are due to be released on Tuesday, several months later than they’ve historically been released.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas lawmakers end session without progress on homelessness