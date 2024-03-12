Kansas basketball prepares for Big 12 Tournament missing key players ... again

The Kansas men’s basketball team will be without two key players heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas stars Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar will not play in this week’s Big 12 men’s basketball event.

Dickinson dislocated his right shoulder during KU’s loss to Houston on Saturday. Meanwhile, McCullar continues to deal with a bone bruise in his left knee. The pair should begin to fully practice on Thursday or Friday, according to coach Bill Self.

The loss of both is significant, with the duo combining for about 36 points and 17 rebounds per game.

“I’m good with it. I’m excited about it. (Nick Timberlake) needs to clip 10 threes and make five,” Self said. “We’ve got to figure (out): How are we going to score some points? We’ll lose 37 points a game. ...

“We’ve got guys who have to produce in ways more than what we have as a group. I’m excited about competing with guys taking on different roles. I think it could be kind of fun, to be honest.”

Self has become well-versed in rolling with the punches during the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks have been without key players in their tournament runs in recent years, and Self even missed the 2023 tournament after a health scare.

Since the 2013-14 season, the Jayhawks have only had two seasons in which key players have not missed time in the conference tournament. In those two seasons, Kansas won the event.

Here’s a look at who’s missed time/games for Kansas in Big 12 Tournament play over the years.

2023-24 season: Dickinson (shoulder) and McCullar (knee)





2022-23 season: McCullar (back spasms)

2021-22 season: No key players missed

2020-21 season: David McCormack (COVID-19)/team later withdrew

2019-20: Canceled due to COVID-19

2018-19: Udoka Azubuike (hand), Lagerald Vick (not with team)

2017-18: Azubuike (knee)

2016-17: Azubuike (hand), Josh Jackson (suspension)

2015-16: No key players missed

2014-15: Cliff Alexander (eligibility), Perry Ellis (knee)

2013-14: Joel Embiid (back)

The Jayhawks will face the winner of West Virginia and Cincinnati on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

KU will be without two of its stars, but for role players like Parker Braun, the mentality is simple:

“Next man up, be ready,” Braun said. “When your number is called, keep it easy when you get out there.”

For the shorthanded Jayhawks, moments like these are where postseason legends can be born.

Just ask Remy Martin, Malik Newman or Silvio De Sousa, among many others.

Let’s see if this Big 12 Tournament creates another Kansas legend.