Kansas authorities recover human remains from rural area; signs of foul play involved

Kansas authorities suspect foul play in the death of a man whose remains were found in rural Sumner County on Friday.

Authorities are still working to identify the man and the signs of foul play were observed by the coroner, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of 358 N. River Road in Belle Plaine for a report of a body being found, Underwood said.

The KBI was called to help in the investigation and the remains were taken to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, where an autopsy was performed Saturday, the KBI said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the KBI at 1-800-KBI-CRIME or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.