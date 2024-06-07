Kansas attorney general, two U.S. senators denounce Biden’s unilateral border security order

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach ridiculed President Joe Biden's executive order tightening the flow of migrants at the southern border and vowed to take the lead on a new border security lawsuit against the Biden administration. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran used the words joke, lie and doubtful to describe the impact of President Joe Biden’s executive order restricting the flow of migrants seeking asylum across the United States’ southern border.

The unilateral presidential proclamation by Biden was crafted in response to action by Congress to spike a bipartisan border security deal that was opposed by presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

While the three prominent Kansas Republicans denounced Biden’s maneuver ahead of the November election, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the Democrat in the 3rd District of Kansas, signed onto a statement from the New Democrat Coalition that considered Biden’s order a “decisive, common sense action” to restore order at the southern border at a time when congressional Republicans continue to use the issue “as a political football.”

Kobach, who has long been aligned with Trump on the politics of border security, said Biden objected to the building of a wall between ports of entry on the border that was the best way to control the flow of immigrants. The attorney general, who ran in 2020 on a platform that included a pledge to file lawsuits against the Biden administration, said he would soon target Biden with another federal suit on illegal immigration.

“Biden’s order is a joke,” Kobach said. “Anyone who doesn’t think Americans are concerned about illegal immigration needs to visit Brown County. I addressed over 200 concerned citizens on the topic. Kansas will be leading yet another lawsuit against Biden soon. It will be about illegal immigration. Stay tuned.”

Restrictions contained in Biden’s order would apply when the flow of migrants between ports of entry exceeded 2,500 per day. Migrants at the border who didn’t express fear of returning to their home country could be immediately removed from the United States. Immigrants with a fear of persecution at home could seek asylum, but through an elevated screening process.

Marshall, one of the state’s two Republican senators in Washington, D.C., said Biden’s directive should be viewed as an “admission of guilt” by the president that the United States was enduring the worst crisis in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s history.

“Now, five months before the presidential election, he expects the American people to believe he has a plan to fix the crisis he has spent three years assembling,” Marshall said. “This is a lie, it’s insulting, and it’s wrong to play fast and loose with America’s national security.”

Marshall was among a handful of Republican senators to vote in January 2021 against affirming results of elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania that contributed to Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Marshall pointed to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud also touted by Trump.

Moran, who has served in Washington since 1997, said he was skeptical the Biden order wouldn’t bring order to movement of people across the national border.

“While action by the president is needed,” Moran said, “I’m doubtful that this executive order will make the necessary changes to ensure operational control of our border and that we know who, why and where people are crossing into our country.”

Davids, vice chair of the New Democrat Coalition, said Biden’s order would enable immigration officers to more easily remove people without a lawful basis to remain in the country and would bar migrants crossing the southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum.

The coalition said it was the duty of Congress to invest border security and deal with immigration reform, but the group asserted congressional Republicans had blocked progress for “their own political gain and that of Donald Trump.”

“It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside and finally join Democrats in passing the bipartisan border bill for the good of the American people,” Davids said in the coalition’s statement.

