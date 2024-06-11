Kansas agencies holding water workshops around state

Jun. 11—The Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are holding a series of workshops around the state to discuss the implementation of the 2022 Kansas Water Plan, including a workshop in Southeast Kansas.

The agencies are inviting Kansans to provide opinions and perspectives on:

—Regional water needs.

—Priorities and recommendations for funding.

—Policy changes.

—Ways to improve state capacity and water management.

—Effectiveness of programs.

—Measurable goals and timelines.

Six workshops are planned around the state, including one from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the SEK Impact Conference Center, 1500 W. Seventh St. in Chanute.

Other meetings will be held in Colby, Dodge City, Wichita, Salina and Lawrence.

To RSVP, those planning to attend can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WaterLC?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.