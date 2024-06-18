Kansans ring in on proposed natural gas rate hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a small crowd at Wichita State University’s Hughes Metroplex Monday night to tell regulators what the public thinks about a rate hike, but it was a vocal one.

“But at this particular time, with the economy the way it is, it’s not a good thing,” said Ginger Barnes, a gas customer. “And my gas bill continues to go up. My electric bill is going to be up for the summer. Everything is costing us. Everything is going up but the paycheck.”

The Kansas Corporation Commission took public comment Monday night and will continue to take your comments on a rate hike until Aug. 5.

The KCC is not expected to make a decision on the Kansas Gas Service rate hike request until October. Before that time, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board (CURB) is expected to offer a recommendation to the KCC on behalf of ratepayers across Kansas.

“Energy burden is a real issue we need to address,” said David Nickel, Consumer Counsel with CURB. “We will present a case with our experts that will call for a probably lower rate than the company proposes.”

The Commission will also accept written comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., Aug. 5, 2024. You can submit your comments in the following ways:

Online

By mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604

By calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027

