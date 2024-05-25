Kansans getting out this weekend, looking to skies with chance for weather

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Weather is not keeping Kansans from getting out for the unofficial start of summer.

“This is what we do,” said Isaiah Smith. “Out with family. We will be here.”

Smith said the last time they went camping, they lost a tent to the weather. So they have a new one, and they are back for round two at Cheney Lake, hopefully without rocky weather.

“We like to be out a lot. We’re at the lake probably 20-30 times in the summer,” said Tiffany Wisdom, out with family at the lake.

“Sure, I will check my phone and keep on top of the weather,” said Wisdom. “Saturday … one of the severe weather days and all that. Yep, I saw all of that. Still decided to come out and enjoy what we could.”

Park rangers at Cheney say they will keep up with patrols and drive through camping areas to alert people if the weather gets severe in the Cheney area this weekend.

Still, campers say the weather is not keeping them away.

“I just want to disconnect for a few days,” said Sue Kaufman. “But I’ll be watching the weather.”

Bill Shonk says he has a great vantage point on the west side of Cheney Lake. He also says he is not letting the weather change his plans.

“We just sit out here and enjoy the lake and drink a few beers,” said Bill Shonk.

Shonk said he will keep aware of the weather and take shelter if needed.

But, he says, it’s Kansas.

“This is a great spot. We will not leave unless we have to,” said Shonk.

