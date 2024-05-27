Kansans celebrate Memorial Day at Perry Lake

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As people honor and remember those who’ve fallen in the armed forces, some folks are celebrating this year’s Memorial Day out at the lake.

Perry Lake makes Memorial Day a great holiday destination. With multiple restaurants, boat shops and of course, party cove, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sally Hamsa says the quality time families have on the water is why it’s so enjoyable for her.

“The families just coming out and being out together and enjoying themselves, it really is a beautiful time,” Hamsa said.

Swimming skills crucial during summer months

This lake season will be the first for some boaters, while others, like boat owner Chuck Stover, are returning for their 24th year. Chuck said he’s been boating on Lake Perry since 2000.

“That’s when I bought my first boat,” Chuck said. “We’ve been coming here ever since.”

But, this Monday is not just any other lake day. While folks are out enjoying the sun, they’re also honoring the fallen- and that’s exactly what Hope Stover is doing.

“Remembering the people who served and lost their lives, it’s important,” Hope said.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.