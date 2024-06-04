Kannapolis man arrested for soliciting sex with minor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis man was arrested for attempting to solicit sex from a minor, according to Rowan County sheriffs.

On June 2, deputies were notified of an adult male who was soliciting a 14-year-old female using the Snapchat app. Deputies learned the male subject went by the name of ‘Moe’ and worked as the owner of Cannon Tobacco and Vape Shop in Kannapolis.

After reviewing the Snapchat conversations, it showed that Moe had solicited the juvenile for sex and offered vapes in exchange.

Deputies requested assistance from the Kannapolis police to locate the suspect, but he was not found.

Deputies began to communicate with Moe through the app and received comments about his intentions to perform sexual acts with the juvenile and photos that clearly showed the vape store in the background.

Officers returned to the vape store where they identified ‘Moe’ as Mohamed Mosed Ahmed Al-Hareurey.

Al-Hareurey was arrested and charged with soliciting a child by computer and soliciting child prostitution.

He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Detectives are working to see if any other juveniles may have been victims of Al-Hareurey.

