What Is Kangana Ranaut’s Election Result in Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s election result declares she won the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Running as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Ranaut outpaced Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh with a lead of 72,088 votes.

During her victory speech, Ranaut attributed her success in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time, ” she exclaimed.

#WATCH | Mandi, HP | BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut says, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third… pic.twitter.com/rPFWjkSw3c — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

The Mandi constituency saw intense competition, with Kangana Ranaut pitted against Vikramaditya, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Despite the opposition, Ranaut’s rooted connection with the local electorate and her robust campaign led to the decisive win.

Following Kangana Ranaut’s election results she reiterated her dedication to her birthplace, Himachal Pradesh. She told ANI, “Himachal Pradesh is my janmabhoomi, and I will continue to serve the people of the state. So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave.” Kangana Ranaut had previously promised to leave the film industry if elected, focusing entirely on serving her constituency and the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut was not the only film star to contest in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Other actors, including Arun Govil from Meerut, Hema Malini from Mathura, and Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, also joined the political fray. From south, Suresh Gopi and Pawan Kalyan also contested in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

