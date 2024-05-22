Kane County prosecutors charge South Elgin man with 16 counts of disseminating child porn

A 24-year-old South Elgin man has been charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with owning and distributing child pornography.

Victor D. Perez, of the 900 block of West Spring Street, was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit with the assistance of the South Elgin Police Department, according to a news release.

Perez was taken into custody May 16 after a search warrant was executed at his home. He faces 15 counts of dissemination of child pornography, a class X felony; one count of dissemination of a child pornography image, a class 1 felony; and seven counts of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony.

In accordance with Illinois law, Perez is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 24.