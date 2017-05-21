Kane completes season with hat trick, collects golden boot

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Hull City during the English Premier League soccer match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull, England, Sunday May 21, 2017. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

HULL, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his second hat trick inside three days as Tottenham beat relegated Hull 7-1 on Sunday, ensuring the striker finished as the Premier League's top scorer for the second successive season.

Kane collected the league's golden boot despite missing around three months of the season through injury for the Premier League runners-up.

After netting four in Tottenham's 6-1 thrashing of Leicester on Thursday to overtake Everton's Romelu Lukaku in the scoring charts, Kane took his league tally to 29 against Hull.

Kane scored twice in the opening 13 minutes and completed his treble midway through the second period to complete Tottenham's best top-flight campaign since 1963 in fine style.

Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also netted for Spurs, while Sam Clucas scored Hull's only goal. Tottenham, without a league title since 1961, finished seven points behind Chelsea.