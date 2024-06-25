Kanakuk Kamps sexual abuse victim sues Branson summer camp, former directors

A new lawsuit has been filed against Branson-based Kanakuk Kamps.

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew Summersett of Denver filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging fraud and that he was "prevented from pursuing a claim for damages due to the intentional omission of critical information and misrepresentations made by Kanakuk and its leaders," according to a news release provided to the News-Leader.

The lawsuit was filed in Taney County against Kanakuk Ministries, CEO and Board Chair Joe T. White, Kanakuk Heritage, Inc., ACE American Insurance Company and former Kanakuk Colorado directors Jamie Jo (Braner) Johnson and Andrew Braner.

Summersett was a victim of sexual abuse by K-Kountry Director Pete Newman, who was sentenced, in 2010, to two life terms, plus 30 years, for his crimes against children while working at Christian-based Kanakuk Kamps from 1995-2009.

Summersett attended Kanakuk every summer from age seven in 1994 until age 18 in 2005. He was sexually abused by Newman at Summersett's home in Texas during Winter Trial in 2001 and at K-Kountry in 2002, according to the filed petition.

During the summers of 2006 and 2007, Summersett babysat the children of Jamie Jo and Andrew Braner.

In 2009, Summersett confided in the Braners that he had been abused by Newman and asked if they knew anything about the sexual activity Newman had with children. According to the petition, Jamie Jo said she did not know and Andrew warned Summersett against "making a mess of this" and advised him to "back off, given the circumstances."

As for ACE American Insurance, the insurance company discouraged Kanakuk leaders from sending an email to approximately 8,000 campers' families about Newman's sexual abuse. In a letter sent in June 2010, an ACE adjuster told Kanakuk that it may not receive coverage under policy if the organization disclosed information about Newman to camp families. Kanakuk filed a lawsuit against the insurance company in 2022 and a trial jury is to be held in January 2025.

Summersett alleges that the intentional omission of critical information by the Braners and other Kanakuk leadership prevented him from pursuing a claim for damages. He is seeking $25,000 in damages.

