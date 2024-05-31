Kan. Man Tracked Ex on Snapchat While She on Date, Then Killed Her When She Got Home

Aldrick Scott was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cari Allen

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFFâS OFFICE;SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Cari Allen, left, and Aldrick Scott

A Kansas man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in Nebraska was sentenced to life in prison on May 30.

Aldrick Scott was found guilty of first-degree murder in March, more than a year after the disappearance of his ex, Cari Allen, 43, according to reports from KETV, WOWT and KMTV.

Allen vanished in November 2022, the outlets reported, and Scott was initially charged with kidnapping. Police later determined that Scott tracked her location on Snapchat and drove from Topeka, Kan., to her home in Omaha, where he then waited until she arrived before shooting her, KMTV reports.

KETV reported that prosecutors had argued that Allen had been on a date at a restaurant when Scott tracked her location.

"It's that typical thing with regard to domestic violence, cases of control, and if I don't have control or if I can't have you, no one will,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said, according to the outlet.

Related: A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Scott fled the country and was eventually arrested in Belize, according to KMTV and WOWT. Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave.

According to her obituary, Allen had one teenage son from a previous marriage.

Scott was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 to 60 years in prison, the outlets reported.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.