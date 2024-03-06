Kamala Harris in Wisconsin trip to announce executive order on union apprenticeships

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will visit a Madison construction site to tout the expansion of trade training opportunities through a new executive order as top Biden administration officials continue to blanket the battleground state just eight months before the presidential election.

Harris plans to deliver remarks from what will be a new Madison Metro Transit facility, where she will announce the signing of the executive order aiming to create more registered apprenticeship programs, according to a White House official. She will be joined by Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

The stop is part of what the Biden administration has described as its efforts to continue “fighting for workers, advancing economic opportunity and building a strong economy for all Americans.” But it also continues a recent flood of visits from President Joe Biden and his top officials to a state that could prove critical in the path to the White House in 2024.

Since the start of the year, Biden officials have made six visits to the state — from Milwaukee and Waukesha to Madison and north to Green Bay and Superior. The trips underscore the heightened attention on Wisconsin heading into November, and they come as the Biden-Harris campaign recently beefed up its staff in the state.

Biden has made a concerted effort to highlight the strong and growing economy to voters in Wisconsin in recent months. And other top administration figures, like first lady Jill Biden, have sought to energize women voters in a state where abortion will remain a top campaign issue for Democrats.

Harris last visited Wisconsin in late January, when she kicked off her nationwide tour focused on abortion access in Waukesha County, a traditionally Republican stronghold.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee who this week swept through Super Tuesday primaries across the country, has yet to visit Wisconsin this election cycle at a time when polling shows both Trump and Biden are similarly unpopular among likely voters in the state.

Wisconsin’s presidential primary is set for April 2.

On Wednesday, though, Harris will meet with registered apprentices as she details the executive order, which the administration said will encourage agencies to “provide preferences on projects that receive federal grants and contracts” to organizations that hire workers who have participated in apprenticeship programs.

“The new efforts announced today will help ensure Americans have the skills and training they need for the good jobs created by the President’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said Wednesday.

Harris is also expected to highlight the administration’s “investments in clean energy infrastructure,” the White House said.

