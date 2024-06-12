Kamala Harris visit to Charlotte expected to cause afternoon traffic delays

Traffic delays are expected near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Johnson C. Smith University.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said traffic delays are expected between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the area and advised people to find alternate routes.

Observer news partner WSOC reported there were also traffic delays on the I-485 inner loop early Wednesday morning following a deadly crash. One person died and two people were injured around 5:20 a.m. between Brookshire Boulevard and Mount Holly Road.

WSOC said the interstate reopened around 9 a.m.

Harris is being joined by Gov. Roy Cooper for a presidential campaign event to discuss efforts by President Biden’s administration to invest in Black-owned small businesses and minimize crippling student loan debt.

Wednesday’s stop on the nationwide tour will mark Harris’ fifth time visiting North Carolina in 2024.

In 2020, Republican Donald Trump defeated Biden by 1.3% in North Carolina. Because of this, the state is considered a battleground state, despite President Barack Obama being the only Democrat to win it since 1976. Biden’s administration has made a concerted effort to increase campaigning in the state in hopes of flipping it for the Democrats in 2024.

Check charlotteobserver.com later for a news report on the vice president’s visit.