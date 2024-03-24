Kamala Harris claps to Puerto Rico protest song, stops once aide translates what they're actually singing

Vice President Kamala Harris was captured on camera clapping to a Puerto Rican protest song during her visit to San Juan on Friday, stopping short once an aide translated what singers added to the lyrics.



After making remarks in Puerto Rico's capital, Harris visited the Goyoco community center in the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan where she took a tour and heard from center staff and community leaders.

The motorcade was greeted by a mix of several dozen, loud demonstrators and onlookers on the sidewalk. One held a sign that said "Kamala Harris war criminal," another called the USA and Israel "genocidal."

The vice president stopped in a courtyard within the community center where a six-person group of musicians played. Pool cameras captured Harris clapping her hands and nodding along as she watched and listened. A singer then performed accompanied by a piano. According to RNC Research, Harris was clapping until an aide next to her translated what the band was saying.

PUERTO RICO ABLE TO MAKE FULL TRANSITION TO CLEAN ENERGY BY 2050, FEDS SAY

The woman standing next to Harris is Mariana Reyes, executive director at La Goyco, while the man is Frankie Miranda, Hispanic Federation president, according to The Associated Press.

"We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?... Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!" the band said, according to the account managed by the Republican National Committee.

Harris then stopped clapping and instead folded her hands and slightly nodded as the song continued.

VP HARRIS PUSHES GUN CONTROL AT SITE OF PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING AS VICTIM'S DAD CALLS IT 'SLAP IN THE FACE'

Before visiting the community center, Harris had visited a residential home outside San Juan that was damaged during Hurricane Maria but has since been outfitted with solar panels and water tanks, through a federal program. She was joined by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Adrianne Todman, and Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

"What we all need to do then is just supply the community and the talent here with the capacity and the resources. And so President Joe Biden and I have been very intentional about what we are doing for the leaders and the people and the families of Puerto Rico. So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico," Harris said, championing new innovations in making technology hurricane resistant.

Fox News' Sarah Tobianski contributed to this report.





