Kamala Harris agrees to VP debate hosted by CBS

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden's reelection campaign Thursday accepted an invitation by CBS News for a vice presidential debate in either July or August between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee.

The Biden campaign said it accepted two dates proposed by CBS for the debate: July 23 or Aug. 13.

The agreement comes one day after the Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to two televised presidential debates − one on June 27, hosted by CNN, the other Sept. 10 on ABC.

Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, has not named his vice presidential running mate and isn't expected to until closer to the Republican National Convention, set for July 15 to July 18. The campaign did not immediately say whether it has also agreed to CBS' invitation.

Vice presidential debates are traditionally limited to one per campaign season.

Both of the proposed dates are weeks earlier than the Oct. 7 date of the lone vice presidential debate between Harris and Mike Pence in 2020. In 2016, Pence debated Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate, on Oct. 4.

This year, both the Biden and Trump campaigns abandoned the Commission on Presidential Debates, the traditional host of the televised debates, in favor of television networks hosting the events.

The Biden campaign agreed to the vice presidential debate in accordance with the same terms it put forward for the presidential debates. That includes that the debate be limited to a one-on-one exchange, with no third-party candidates, and that it take place in a studio, not a live audience.

