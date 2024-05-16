Kamala Harris Agrees To Vice Presidential Debate This Summer

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an offer to participate in a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News this summer.

The Biden-Harris campaign announced Thursday that it has accepted the network’s proposed dates of July 23 or Aug. 13.

“The Biden-Harris campaign has informed CBS News that we accept the network’s invitation to participate in a Vice Presidential debate, in studio, on either of two dates,” a campaign spokesperson said in an email.

The news comes one day after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee, agreed to square off on CNN on June 27 and again on ABC on Sept. 10.

Vice President Kamala Harris, seen on Thursday, has agreed to participate in a vice-presidential debate hosted by CBS News this summer. via Associated Press

It’s not yet known whom Harris would potentially be debating, as Trump has not yet named a running mate. The Trump campaign has also not yet publicly accepted CBS’s invitation, which CBS News said it has extended.

Trump in an interview released Thursday said there’s a “good chance” that he’ll announce his decision at the Republican National Convention in July.

“That’s probably a pretty good chance, I would say,” he told Scripps News. “I don’t say anything’s 100%, but you’re getting pretty close. I’ll be doing it in Milwaukee, we’ll be — we’re gonna have a great time.”

A Trump campaign representative did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Some of Trump’s potential VP contenders include Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, J.D. Vance of Ohio and Tim Scott of South Carolina. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are also reportedly in the mix.

Scott boldly suggested that it could be him in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday night.

“I hear there’s a debate in July. If you’re the guy moderating, maybe I’ll be talking to you. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

