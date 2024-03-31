Kalvin Phillips has become a punchline – no wonder he’s had enough of abuse

Kalvin Phillips is putting together a case for a niche Premier League award: worst loan move ever. Usually a loan tends to be win-win. Lower the stakes, change the scene and rediscover yourself. Instead, Phillips has taken what should have been a confidence-boosting step down from Manchester City to West Ham and actively harmed his reputation.

A cruel compilation video of his game at Newcastle was posted on social media. It features Phillips giving away a penalty, tracking back with insufficient urgency, failing to close down Harvey Barnes before his winning goal and generally being bypassed in midfield so often he is less a passenger, more a man running for a bus which is already pulling away from his stop.

Such videos can make Ligue 2 teenagers look like the next Messi but can also put an unfairly negative spin on a performance. For one thing, the penalty is unfortunate. There is little Phillips could do about his attempted clearance catching Anthony Gordon as he stuck a leg out from behind him, and Phillips followed it up alertly with a crucial blocked shot on Barnes.

But while edited videos are not to be wholly trusted, the stats are harder to ignore. Zero goals and zero assists after nine games for West Ham, which is not necessarily a disaster for a defensive midfielder. A chances created per 90 tally of zero is less encouraging, with Phillips behind every other West Ham midfielder for the metric in the Premier League since arrived. In all competitions, Phillips registers 1.21 tackles won per match, putting him 10th in his new squad. Not ideal.

While rare for a loan to do damage in this manner there is always a danger it will end in mutual hostility. It is an uneasy relationship between fans and loanee, like the vulnerable early weeks of a new romance. Maybe you will fall in love with the new bloke, maybe you are incompatible, maybe he will ghost you and break your heart like Jesse Lingard.

So not a great surprise to see Phillips apparently sticking up his middle finger towards a crowd as he boarded the coach at St James’ Park. One shouted “useless,” although impossible to say with certainty if he was a fan of West Ham, Newcastle or merely saying inflammatory things to footballers.

Kalvin Phillips responds to a @WestHam fan calling him 'useless' 😬pic.twitter.com/Fcj7R6q7D1 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 30, 2024

Whatever the stimulus, it is hardly against the public-player rules of engagement to respond to abuse with a proportionally rude gesture. There is usually some pearl-clutching when footballers rise to provocation in this way but in Phillips’ case it felt like cause for optimism.

The stock response to team-mates becoming angry with one another from any manager is “I don’t mind that, it shows they care.” Really, Phillips has little reason to care about his temporary club losing a pretty inconsequential game. Sure West Ham’s hopes of Europa League qualification have suffered, but you cannot imagine that is keeping Phillips awake at night. So a bit of fight, expressed via finger, is no bad thing.

If Phillips’ clear lack of form was not enough, he now finds himself a pawn in the David Moyes culture wars. He was brought on as a defensive substitution (for Michail Antonio) with his team winning 3-1, the sort of decision the managers’ detractors will hammer (arf) him for.

Kalvin Phillips was brought on in the 69th minute when West Ham were 3-1 up at St James' Park - Reuters/Scott Heppell

All of this seems a great shame. Phillips was so good so recently for Leeds and England, especially at Euro 2020. England used to specialise in this sort of dramatic downturn in ability, world-beater to also-ran in depressingly short order. It happened to Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere, Dele Alli.

Perhaps this is a natural product of two rarely-acknowledged footballing truths: the long-term maintenance of standards is what separates the great from the good, and talent at the highest level is as capricious as it is innate. We also love to read natural vicissitudes in the tradition of building things up to knock them down.

The entire golden generation was a bust. Wayne Rooney might have been the all-time leading scorer until Harry Kane but it still felt like he failed to fulfil his potential. At France ‘98 David Beckham was the messiah for the first two weeks before becoming a very naughty boy in the third.

Now Phillips has gone from shoo-in for his national team to potential understudy to Kobbie Mainoo, veteran of 16 career Premier League starts. “A good version of him [Phillips] is an important player for us,” said Gareth Southgate when omitting him from the squads for the Brazil and Belgium friendlies. “Unfortunately his form just hasn’t been good enough.”

None of this bodes well for a man once compared to Andrea Pirlo. Surely now he craves the end of the season, a bittersweet summer watching the Euros in a six-star Middle Eastern holiday resort and a new club for 2024/25? The hope is he can put this episode behind him and rediscover the form which made him a player wanted by one of the greatest managers of all time. No, not Moyes.

