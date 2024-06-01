Kalkaska hospital status could be on November ballot

Jun. 1—KALKASKA — "Act 47 has been very good to us," said Kalkaska Memorial Health Center CEO Kevin Rogols, before guiding a discussion with KMHC board members on extricating the hospital from that form of governance.

That discussion culminated in passage of a resolution on a 16-2 vote that's likely to relegate Act 47 to the history books.

"It's basically saying we, as a board, feel that a 501©(3) is in the best interest of the hospital," board Chair Karl Klimek said of Resolution 2024-003.

A 501©(3) is the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's code for a nonprofit organization, while Act 47 is a state-originated mechanism for forming and running a community hospital.

KMHC is the only remaining Act 47 hospital in Michigan, a once-popular option passed in 1945 by the state Legislature to give local communities the ability to found and help fund their own hospital with a taxpayer-passed county millage.

Act 47 hospitals are free to seek other funding and Klimek said the millage now provides only a percentage, perhaps as small as 1 or 2 percent, toward KMHC's annual revenue.

There had been more than two dozen Act 47 hospitals established since 1945 and, over the years, the others have all either closed or been purchased by — or merged with — larger health systems.

In 2022, for example, North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven became part of Trinity Health, a $20-billion health system headquartered in Livonia with facilities in more than 25 states, according to its website.

Rogols' observation about KMHC's positive status under Act 47 is accurate, according to data he shared with board members. While many Michigan hospitals are struggling financially, that accounting data shows KMHC is solidly in the black.

The hospital has about $41 million in the bank, with a debt of about $16 million, according to the information shared Tuesday.

Since the 1970s, KMHC has also been an affiliate of Munson Healthcare, which provided various services from billing to branding and access for patients to certain diagnostic and treatment opportunities the hospital might not otherwise have been able to provide.

But in July 2022, Munson officials surprised KMHC with a non-renewal notice, and Kalkaska Memorial's 20-member board and its CEO began exploring other options.

The change preceded Munson's Regional Care Transformation Plan, announced in September and aimed at making Traverse City a hub for specialty care, Munson President and CEO Ed Ness said in a previous Record-Eagle column. KMHC is not included in the plan.

Kalkaska County voters will have the final say in whether the hospital continues as an Act 47 facility or transitions to a nonprofit.

Klimek said another board vote would be needed to authorize putting the question to the voters, and that could happen as soon as November.

A review of KMHC finance committee meeting minutes shows the results of due diligence research by Rogols and others are tentatively planned to be shared with the full board at a special meeting in August.

Klimek read into the record two letters of unanimous support for transitioning to a nonprofit — one signed by the hospital's medical staff and another signed by staff leadership.

Not everyone, however, is as enthusiastic about what some say has long appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

"All your presentations are: This is what we're going to do, and the benefits of it," Terry Williams said during the public comment portion of the board meeting. "I've not heard any, I'll call it contingency plan ... people have nothing to compare it to."

Williams is supervisor of Rapid River Township, one of 13 townships in Kalkaska County that appoint a representative to KMHC's board.

"Based on everything we've seen here, and the great numbers and the figures, and from previous meetings, it seems to me it ain't broke, so why are you trying to fix it?"

Klimek said KMHC, under Act 47, can work with vendors (its relationship with Munson is a vendor relationship, for example) but can't enter into partnerships with Munson and others that may be more advantageous to the hospital and the community.

Plus, KMHC's vendor relationship with Munson comes with a fee ($313,000 for one year) which Klimek said could increase year over year, eating up financial gains.

Whether local townships and the Village of Kalkaska would still have representation on the board, what would happen to the millage and what form the nonprofit would take — membership or directorship — are open questions.

And some meeting attendees, on Tuesday and at previous KMHC board meetings, expressed concern that if the hospital transitions to a nonprofit, it would no longer be subject to the Open Meetings Act or the Freedom of Information Act; meaning board meetings would no longer be open to the public and certain records and internal communications would no longer have to be provided to the public in response to a FOIA request.

A continuing KMHC Authority board would still be subject to OMA and FOIA, although hospital attorney Richard Wilson said they'd likely meet for "lunch" once a year.

Information about hospital activities gleaned via FOIA recently came into focus, when a KMHC board member and a former KMHC board member filed suit against KMHC, its board, Rogols and others, for what the plaintiffs said was illegal eavesdropping and retaliation.

Plaintiffs Mike Cox and Stuart McKinnon accuse hospital officials of eavesdropping on their private conversations, violating the OMA and retaliating against them and two others for questioning what they describe as a lack of public transparency about Act 47 versus nonprofit governance.

"Behind closed doors, the CEO and his proclaimed 'Board Leadership' violated the OMA while they were meeting to decide whether to accuse Plaintiffs of violating the OMA," the lawsuit, filed April 22 in federal court, states.

Cox, of Oliver Township, has since resigned, and was replaced on the board by his wife, Janet Cox. McKinnon, appointed by Rapid River Township, remains on the board.

Janet Cox and McKinnon were the two "no" votes on Resolution 2024-003.

The Cox/McKinnon lawsuit is ongoing and KMHC's attorney fees won't be covered by insurance, according to denial letters the Record-Eagle received in response to a FOIA request.

Travelers and Coverys both disclaimed coverage, citing the fact that the plaintiffs and the defendants were currently, or at one time, board members of the covered organization.

"Based on the allegations in the Complaint and the information we have reviewed, both Plaintiffs McKinnon and Cox fall within the definition of Insured Person because McKinnon was and still is on the Board, and Cox was on the Board until the end of 2023," a May 8 letter from Travelers to KMHC states.

The letter also states that, on March 21, the hospital sought to have three unnamed board members removed from KMHC's insurance coverage for breach of duty, although the board members are not named and the result of that request is not listed.

The KMHC board, in February passed a resolution censuring McKinnon and two other board members, Eric Hendricks and Paul Erickson — Mike Cox had previously resigned — and stating the board "condemns" Cox's actions.

The resolution stated the men breached their duties to the hospital by holding a "secret" meeting that was an intentional effort to violate the Open Meetings Act.

Mike Cox and Stuart McKinnon said, in court filings, the gathering was not a quorum, was not a meeting and the men were seeking to understand a survey about the proposed transition all board members had received from Rogols.

Other issues, too, surround private research and public discussion into what has become a years-long process.

Board members and KMHC staff say they've continued to field numerous rumors that the hospital is for sale, and that Munson Healthcare is the buyer.

Rumors which Klimek, and more recently Ness, too, say are false.

"Of late, there have been statements made at public meetings and in the media that Munson is buying Kalkaska Memorial Health Center," Ness states, in a May 24 letter to Rogols.

"I am writing to confirm that these statements are not true: Munson has not extended any offer to buy or take over KMHC," Ness said, adding that Munson values its long relationship with KMHC.

"I hope this letter helps to dispel any rumors in the Kalkaska community," Ness said.

During public comment Tuesday, Williams of Rapid River Township said he'd heard a rumor that Munson Healthcare was for sale — a statement that drew groans and laughter.